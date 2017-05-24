Watch the New Gameplay Trailer for DiRT 4

Rally racing simulator DiRT 4, which was announced in January, has a new trailer showing off the upcoming game’s “incredible rallycross content across various classes and circuits.” You can watch rally-prepped Ford, Minis, Volkswagens, and others duke it out in anticipation of getting behind the virtual wheel of this FIA World Rallycross Championship-licensed game.

The trailer contains plenty of revving, bumping, and jumping, with no shortage of dirt and mud flying around. Developer Codemasters has done a fine job making the cars look and sound realistic which should make for a fun simulation.

DiRT 4 promises to be “a fully fledged rallycross experience,” with classes like Supercar, RX2, Super 1600s, and Group B all represented. It’s much more than just modern rally cars here. In the trailer, you can see classics like a Lancia Delta S4 and an MG Metro 6R4 playing in the mud. There will also be Baja truck racing.

If you want a more realistic rally experience that still doesn't involve actually getting on a track, check out DiRT Rally VR. It’s a virtual reality game you can play on an Oculus Rift or PlayStation VR headset. It’s received favorable reviews for its ability to put you into the game without giving you motion sickness. Unfortunately, DiRT 4 will not support VR at launch.

Look for DiRT 4 in stores and online for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on June 6th. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get the exclusive Hyundai R5 rally car, which is based on the i20 (a.k.a. the Elantra Sport) hatch.