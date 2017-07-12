Top 10 Car Movies of All Time

Every time Hollywood releases a new slate of movies, the list of best car movies of all time changes. In the past few eyars, we've seen new Fast and Furious chapters—a franchise that collectively forms a sort of Normandy Beach invasion of all car movies—as well as some great documentaries, like Senna and Apex: The Story of the Hypercar.

The fact of the matter is, to a car guy, choosing a list of the ten best car movies of all time is sort of like a food fanatic trying to rank their favorite all-time meals. The sheer quantity overwhelms the senses: Vanishing Point, Tucker, The Great Race, Grand Prix, The Blues Brothers, Smokey and the Bandit, you get the point. Not every great car film can fit on a top 10 ranking. To choose our list, we combined our staff's eagle eyes for great car moments in movies along with a little subjective judgement. We tried to include a couple unexpected choices, and to balance cultural impact and quality of filmmaking. (Oftentimes, the two are in complete opposition).

Think this list is incomplete? So do we. Let's hear your selection below.

10. The Car (1977)