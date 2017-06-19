10 Times People Used Cars to Terrorize and Murder People

There are well over 1.2 billion cars on the road in the world today. Last year, 88.1 million were sold worldwide. It's a number that boggles the mind. Today's highly-publicized attack with a small passenger car on the Champs-Elysees in Paris follows an attack last night in London in which a man used a van to mow down a crowd of worshippers leaving a Finsbury Park mosque, killing perhaps one and injuring man more—so far.

But the trend of the disturbed, angry and insane using the most prevalent piece of heavy weaponry in the world to terrorize and murder people is not an innovation of the post 9/11 world. It has merely been refined. Vehicles have been used as bombs for as long as there have been vehicles—from the Spanish Armada The most recent spate of attacks in Europe, the car is a terror weapon of choice. This is partly because ISIS has specifically called for extremists to use cars ("If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then...run him over with your car..."). The car is convenient, powerful, and—in the wrong hands—capable of terrible things.

To date, none of the attacks have involved a hacked car, but it could be just a matter of time.

Herein, a gruesome timeline of terror on wheels.

1927: The Bath School Disaster

In Bath Township, Michigan, a really bad guy named Andrew Kehoe went on a rampage and killed 38 elementary school children, his wife and injured scores of others before detonating a bomb in his Ford work truck, killing himself while trying to take out a bunch of policemen. It is, to this day, the deadliest school killing in US history, and probably the first documented attack of a vehicle begin used as a weapon in the United States.

1995: Tank rampage in San Diego