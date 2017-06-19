10 Times People Used Cars to Terrorize and Murder People
The latest attacks in France and England remind us that cars are the most abundant and effective terror weapons in the world.
There are well over 1.2 billion cars on the road in the world today. Last year, 88.1 million were sold worldwide. It's a number that boggles the mind. Today's highly-publicized attack with a small passenger car on the Champs-Elysees in Paris follows an attack last night in London in which a man used a van to mow down a crowd of worshippers leaving a Finsbury Park mosque, killing perhaps one and injuring man more—so far.
But the trend of the disturbed, angry and insane using the most prevalent piece of heavy weaponry in the world to terrorize and murder people is not an innovation of the post 9/11 world. It has merely been refined. Vehicles have been used as bombs for as long as there have been vehicles—from the Spanish Armada The most recent spate of attacks in Europe, the car is a terror weapon of choice. This is partly because ISIS has specifically called for extremists to use cars ("If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then...run him over with your car..."). The car is convenient, powerful, and—in the wrong hands—capable of terrible things.
To date, none of the attacks have involved a hacked car, but it could be just a matter of time.
Herein, a gruesome timeline of terror on wheels.
1927: The Bath School Disaster
In Bath Township, Michigan, a really bad guy named Andrew Kehoe went on a rampage and killed 38 elementary school children, his wife and injured scores of others before detonating a bomb in his Ford work truck, killing himself while trying to take out a bunch of policemen. It is, to this day, the deadliest school killing in US history, and probably the first documented attack of a vehicle begin used as a weapon in the United States.
1995: Tank rampage in San Diego
Army veteran Shawn Nelson, 35, stole a M60A3 Patton tank from a local National Guard Armory and went on a rampage in San Diego, crushing cars and any other object in his way before a police officer shot and killed him.
2005: University of North Carolina campus attack
A UNC graduate drove a Jeep Cherokee through a popular campus bar called "The Pit" to “avenge the deaths or murders of Muslims around the world.” No one was seriously hurt in the incident, but it was a harbinger of things to come.
2007: Failed attack at the Glasgow Airport in Scotland
In the first terror attack in Scotland since the Lockerbie bombing in the late 9180s, this ramming attack occurred in June, when a dark green Jeep Cherokee loaded with propane canisters drove into the glass doors of the Glasgow Airport terminal and caught fire. There were minimal injuries, though one of the attackers was killed in the blaze.
2009: Parade attack in the Netherlands
Live television captured one man driving Suzuki Swift into a parade that included Dutch Queen Beatrix. eight people were killed and 11 others were injured. The driver, who died the next day, told police was trying to kill members of the royal family, though none were hurt.
2014: Dijon and Nantes, France
In a harbinger of a much bloodier attack, these two back-to-back attacks were unrelated and, though the perpetrators reportedly screamed "Allahu Akbar," they weren't considered part of a larger strategy or even related to a major terror group. Eleven pedestrians were injured in Dijon, one person was killed the following day in Nantes.
July 2016: Truck Attack on Bastille Day in Nice, France
At around 10:30, just after the end of the Bastille Day fireworks display, a white 19-ton Renault Midlum cargo truck turn left onto the main beachfront Promenade des Anglais and drove relentlessly through a crowd of thousands of revelers. By the driver was killed by police, he had killed 87 people and injured nearly 500 in a horrific scene.
December 2016: Berlin, Germany, Christmas market attack
A young Tunisian rammed a Scania R 450 semi-trailer truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens in an attack claimed—along with just about every other attack—by ISIS. Incredibly, it is the first mass casualty attack by people claiming to be Islamic extremists carried out on German soil. The killer was slain by police after an international manhunt led authorities to Italy.
January 2017: Melbourne, Australia
A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drove a Holden Commodore into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring around 15 others. The 26-year-old man was arrested, and police said the incident had no links to terrorism.
March 2017: Westminster Bridge attack, London
A 52-year-old man drove a Hyundai Tucson into pedestrians on the sidewalk along the south side of London's Westminster Bridge, injuring more than 50 people and killing four of them. The car continued on to the perimeter fence of the Palace grounds, where the driver came to a stop, abandoned the vehicle and ran into New Palace Yard, where he managed to fatally stab a police officer. He was then shot by cops and died at the scene.
- RELATEDUber Criticized for Surge Pricing During London Terror AttackThe company didn't deactivate surge pricing quickly enough for some in the wake of Saturday's terror attack.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Iraqi Soldier Stop An ISIS Car Bomb With A BulldozerA story of incredible bravery from Mosul amidst some of the toughest urban combat in decades.READ NOW
- RELATEDTerrorism at the Race Track!Boy, are you gonna be mad when you click on this, just like we were.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Small, Obscure U.S. Navy Unit Hunts Terrorists and SmugglersIn 2015, the Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command's specialized teams produced nearly 1,000 "high value" reports for commanders around the world.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow The Terror Attacks in Tehran Fuel an Already Perilous Middle East CrisisIranian hardliners blame Saudi Arabia and the United States for deadly incidents as the situation over Qatar gets weirder and more serious.READ NOW