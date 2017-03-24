Two Toddlers Found Unharmed in Stolen Honda Accord
The one- and two-year-old Southern California children were missing from Thursday evening until early Friday morning.
By Josh CondonMarch 24, 2017
On Thursday night just before 7:00 PM, a white 2016 model year Honda Accord with tinted windows was stolen in Cathedral City, a town outside of Palm Springs, California. Inside were two small children, Jayden Cortez and Carlos Cotez, who are just one- and two years old, respectively. An Amber Alert was issued for the siblings later that night.
On Friday morning, authorities located the stolen car in Desert Hot Springs, with the two young children still inside and unharmed. Authorities have no information on the thief, who remains at large.
