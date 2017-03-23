President Trump Plays in Semi-Truck at the White House
He's got that "crazy steering" pantomime down pat.
Along with the whole "leader of the free world" thing, being president also means sometimes putting up with a goofy situation. You can have the nuclear codes, but you still have to stand with a turkey on Thanksgiving, hug a giant creepy Easter Bunny each spring, and generally pose with every special guest that comes stomping through the White House. But when a group of truck drivers and trucking CEOs brought along a couple of their big toys to a meeting with President Donald Trump today, you just knew there would be some pretty choice shots coming out of the event.
With a Volvo VNL 780 and a Mack Pinnacle Sleeper parked out back and a day of healthcare-related meetings on tap, it appears the president couldn't resist taking some time to live out every four-year-old's dream. After greeting the group, Trump surprised everyone by clambering up into the cab of the Mack and giving his best truck driver impression - pretending to steer, mean-mugging, the whole bit.
When someone pointed out the horn, Trump gave it not one, not two, but six healthy pulls. To be fair, I would've gone for more. After that he closed the door and waved to the crowd, probably wishing he really could drive away, even for a bit.
Later during the meeting, the president was spotted wearing an "I [heart] Trucks" pin. Based on the video and pictures, he ain't lying.
- RELATEDCan You Guess the Logo on this Trucker Hat?If so, toss it in the comments for a chance to win your very own bigtruck cap.READ NOW
- RELATEDTrump's Proposed Mexican Tariff Could Hurt Volkswagen and RAM The MostThe proposed 20-percent import tariff, if instated, could affect all auto brands sold stateside, too.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW CEO Harald Krueger Will Join German Chancellor Merkel in Trump MeetingThe meeting is expected to be centered around trade between the United States and Germany.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe World's Largest Dually TruckBigfoot, eat your heart out.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman Smashes into Chicken Truck Because She's VeganThis is by no means reasonable.READ NOW