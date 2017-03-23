President Trump Plays in Semi-Truck at the White House

Along with the whole "leader of the free world" thing, being president also means sometimes putting up with a goofy situation. You can have the nuclear codes, but you still have to stand with a turkey on Thanksgiving, hug a giant creepy Easter Bunny each spring, and generally pose with every special guest that comes stomping through the White House. But when a group of truck drivers and trucking CEOs brought along a couple of their big toys to a meeting with President Donald Trump today, you just knew there would be some pretty choice shots coming out of the event.

With a Volvo VNL 780 and a Mack Pinnacle Sleeper parked out back and a day of healthcare-related meetings on tap, it appears the president couldn't resist taking some time to live out every four-year-old's dream. After greeting the group, Trump surprised everyone by clambering up into the cab of the Mack and giving his best truck driver impression - pretending to steer, mean-mugging, the whole bit.