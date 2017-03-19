First Chevy Bolts Sell Out in 2 Hours in South Korea
General Motors Korea looking to secure another allotment to meet clear demand.
By Josh CondonMarch 19, 2017
On Friday, ordering for the Chevy Bolt was opened in South Korea, and within two hours all 400 units had been spoken for, according to InsideEVs.com. According to a company spokesperson for General Motors Korea as quoted by the publication, the automaker is currently seeking "to secure additional units to meet waiting demand."
Amazingly, the Bolt has yet to officially debut in Korea—that will happen on March 31, at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show, with the first deliveries taking place in the beginning of April. And it's not a cheap car in that country, either: in South Korea, the Bolt starts at 46.79 million Korean won, or a tick above $42,000, though steep incentives for the electric car can more than halve that price.
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDGM Partnership With Lyft Could Result In a Ton of Autonomous Bolt EVsThe manufacturer and ride-hailing service are looking to set the pace.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Will Build and Test Thousands of Autonomous Bolts Starting in 2018Partnering with San Francisco-based Lyft, GM will start to test an unprecedented number of self-driving Chevy Bolts next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche, BMW, and Nissan Facing Fuel Economy Manipulation Probe in South KoreaThe South Korean transport ministry is investigating multiple makes and models over claims they tweaked fuel economy figures from tests.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman in South Korea Drives Car Into City HallAnd city hall was totally asking for it.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevy Bolt Owner Claims His Car Turned Itself On and Crashed ItselfGM is apparently looking into the matter.READ NOW