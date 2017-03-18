Canadian Bar Serves St. Patrick's Day Drinks on Coasters Made From Wrecked Cars

Patrons at the Emmet Ray whiskey bar in Toronto Friday found their drinks getting served up on metal coasters that were molded out of what was left of wrecked cars, according to a handful of social media posts.

The coasters were put to use by advocacy group Arrive Alive in an effort to make alcohol drinkers think twice about getting behind the wheel of their cars after tossing back brews on St. Patrick's Day.

“This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home," was the message written on the coasters.