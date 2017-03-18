Canadian Bar Serves St. Patrick's Day Drinks on Coasters Made From Wrecked Cars
“This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home," was the message inscribed on the coasters.
Patrons at the Emmet Ray whiskey bar in Toronto Friday found their drinks getting served up on metal coasters that were molded out of what was left of wrecked cars, according to a handful of social media posts.
The coasters were put to use by advocacy group Arrive Alive in an effort to make alcohol drinkers think twice about getting behind the wheel of their cars after tossing back brews on St. Patrick's Day.
“This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home," was the message written on the coasters.
“Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada,” said Arrive Alive program director Michael Stewart to Adweek. “We wanted to remind people, on the biggest drinking night of the year, that there are consequences to driving drunk—and remind them to use a designated driver, take transit or download The Ride App for a safe ride home.”
A study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in 2016 found that Canada's percentage of fatal car crashes due to drunk driving was the worst out of 19 other wealthy countries, National Post reported.
- RELATEDPagani Resurrects the Huayra Pearl After Being Destroyed by Drunk DriverThe one-off hypercar was smashed by a drunk driver just two weeks after delivery.READ NOW
- RELATEDTostitos’s Smart "Party Bag" Can Call an Uber for You If You’re DrunkTechnology finally comes to our tortilla chip packaging.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving on Less Than 5 Hours of Sleep Is Like Driving Drunk, AAA SaysYour risk of crash doubles with just one or two missed hours of shut-eye.READ NOW
- RELATEDThat Time a Drunk Doofus Stole the Pace Car and Lapped TalladegaThirty years ago, one of NASCAR’s most bizarre episodes played out on national television. Bottom line: Anything can happen at Talladega.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Uber Driver Took Photos of His Drunken PassengersWith, luckily, their full consent.READ NOW