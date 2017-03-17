Kahn Design Debuts "The End" Special Edition Land Rover Defender
Chelsea Truck Company—a division of Kahn Design—grabbed 50 of the last Defenders for the project.
A division of Kahn Design called Chelsea Truck Company has officially begun producing 50 custom Land Rover Defenders. 25 of the Defenders will be 110s and the other 25 will be 90s. Called “The End” special edition, the Chelsea Truck Company’s Land Rover Defender is nothing to gloss over.
Made to honor the iconic SUV, The End is loaded to the gills with unique and beautiful touches. Having first debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, The End gained a lot of attention. Available in multiple colors, the special edition Defender especially pops in French Army Blue. Couple that with the wide-body kit, LED headlights, custom front bumper and grill and you have one mean looking Defender.
The special edition also comes with undercarriage protection, unique badging, sporty bucket seats and even wool trim. Needless to say, The End special edition Defender will go for a large chunk of change.
The real question, though, is would you prefer one of the last untouched Defenders our one from Chelsea Truck Company?
