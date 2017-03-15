PornHub Will Plow Your Street For Free

The popular-for-reasons-we-can't-possibly-understand website PornHub has recognized that plowing can get expensive. [Rimshot.—Ed.] In order to help out its fans in the snow-ravaged Northeast these days, PornHub has commissioned a fleet of plows to clean parking lots and streets.

People in the New Jersey and Boston area can request a PornHub plow come and service their area by emailing phubplows@gmail.com. The service is free of charge, and will be fulfilled on a case by case basis.

This isn’t the first time PornHub has given back. According to the New York Post and BroBible, PornHub has raised money for breast cancer research, established college scholarships, launched a clothing line against domestic violence, and created a sex education blog. It just goes to show, any company can give back to the community, regardless of their original source of income.

Still, when PornHub launched its latest snow removal service, vice president Corey Price made sure to say, “And we thought we'd lend a hand in getting our fans plowed."

Mister Price, you're a true poet.