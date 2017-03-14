Is This LaFerrari Worth $3.3 Million?

Romans International, a high-end supercar-and-exotic car dealership based in Surrey, England, has just listed a Ferrari LaFerrari for £2,795,000—roughly $3.3 million in today's exchange rates—which is more than three times what the Italian automaker charged for the hypercar when it was new. Granted, LaFerrari customers had to be invited by Ferrari to buy the exclusive, one-of-499 hybrid hypercar, but an additional $2 million tacked on for a LaFerrari to be publicly accessible ("accessible" is a bit of a stretch here) is steep.

Despite the massive leap in price, there's no denying that this particular example is a piece of rolling art. Ferrari calls the exterior color Rosso Rubino ("ruby red" for us English speakers), but judging by the photos, the hue looks more crimson in nature. Inside, the hypercar is cloaked with Cuoio Alcantara, a light beige-colored Alcantara that mimics the supple, light beige leather for which Ferrari is known. Optional extras include a front-axle lift kit and matte-gold alloy wheels that are on the right side tasteful. Of course, there are carbon fiber accents as far as the eye can see, too.

Lest you forget, Ferrari stuffed a massive 6.2-liter V-12 into the LaFerrari, along with an electric motor and a corresponding battery pack to augment the petrol engine, that together create 950 hp. That's enough power to get the LaFerrari to 60 mph in well under three seconds, and up to a top speed of 217 mph. Ferraris have historically been blue-chip investments, but whether this LaFerrari is worth the asking price is up for debate.