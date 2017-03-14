This Drift-Filled Rally Test Day Sure Looks Fun

Like many other residents of the East Coast of America today, we at The Drive are pretty much snowed in because of a massive winter storm. Luckily for you, that means we're still working hard to bring you the automotive content you enjoy and cherish. So for us, watching this two and a half minute long video of a bunch of Europeans having fun drifting on a dirt-tarmac course is pretty difficult, because we want to be outside doing the same thing. Anyways, we thought we would share the video with you so you could also join us in our jealous fit of rage.

In the clip, we see a current-generation Subaru WRX STI, a Mitsubishi Evo X, a BMW 6 Series, a Fiesta ST and some other cars break loose on a rallycross course in Greinbach, Austria, according to the YouTube video's description. This event, held on March 11, was a shakedown event for upcoming M1 Rallye-Masters rallies.

Is there anything more fun than an event where you get to go balls-out with your race car and not have to worry about seriously breaking something or losing? Well we can't think of anything.

Anyways, watch the clip below. We'll be here tapping our fingers away at our keyboards until we manage to make our way outside.