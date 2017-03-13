Volvo's Announces Their Electric Vehicle Will Cost Less Than $40,000
Putting them directly in competition with the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.
Pricing and range were revealed for the new Volvo electric vehicle and both numbers are promising. According to reports, US Volvo Chief Lex Kerssemakers is stating the new electric vehicle will cost between $35,000 and $40,000. This is on the lower half of the spectrum for the Volvo brand and in the direct line of fire for the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.
Kerssemakers went on to say the Volvo electric vehicle should get around 250 miles of range. Volvo views range as something very important to consider as they don’t want any potential range anxiety among buyers used to extended ranges in the brand's luxury gasoline lineup.
It is definitely interesting to see what type of points Volvo is harping long (range and price), since both are very close to the Tesla Model 3. This comes at a time where Tesla sales are doing very well in Volvo’s home country of Sweden.
Expect to see the Volvo EV go on sale sometime in 2019.
- RELATEDThe New Volvo XC60 Makes a Bold Statement for Safety"...By 2020 no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car."READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Volvo Attempt to Destroy Its New XC60 Crossover in Crash TestsVolvo really wants its XC60 to keep its occupants safe.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolvo XC60 Debuts at Geneva Motor ShowIt's finally here in all of its premium glory. We like it.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolvo XC60 Debuts at Geneva Motor ShowIt's finally here in all of its premium glory. We like it.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model 3 Roll Down a Street Near SpaceX HQA rare sighting of the upcoming entry-level Tesla.READ NOW