Bold Thieves Steal 2014 Dodge Challenger From Chicago Police
Apparently Police Department lots aren't even safe from vehicle theft.
The crime rate in Chicago has been through the roof for some time now and the automotive world has not gone unscathed. Recently a stolen black 2014 Dodge Challenger was recovered by Chicago Police on the 4100 block of West Adams Street on the west side of the city.
The popular muscle car was brought back to the 11th district for routine processing when it was stolen yet again. Officers report the 2014 Dodge Challenger was stolen from a police parking lot at 12:30am and has yet to be recovered. It is unclear whether or not the thieves were the same ones who initially stole the vehicle, but the police lot is only 1.5 miles away form the original recovery location.
This is not the first brazen move thieves have done involving transportation lately. Apparently, gangs in the south side of Chicago are stealing guns from freight trains. According to the ATF, 150 guns have been stolen from trains bound for retailers since 2013.
