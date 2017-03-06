GM Will Lay Off 1,100 Employees in Michigan 

General Motors will lay off 1,100 employees at a Michigan factory in May following a production shift to Tennessee, Reuters reports.

After adding 800 jobs to the GMC Acadia assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, GM will be dropping the third shift at its facility in Lansing Delta Township, Michigan, according to CNN. Going forward, the Michigan plant will be the home of the Buick Enclave and the Chevrolet Traverse, after the facility undergoes a month of reworking, Reuters reports. As of now, there are 3,144 employees at the Michigan facility.

The layoff comes just after an announcement in January when the auto group said it would invest an addition $1 billion in American plants. GM said the investment would let the company create or retain 1,500 jobs in America.

GM also announced Monday that it would be selling its European brands, Vauxhall and Opel, to Peugeot.

According to CNN, this is the fourth layoff GM has announced since November 2016.