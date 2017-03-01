Bentley Bentayga Mulliner to Debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

According to Bentley, the English automaker will be debuting a new edition of the Bentayga SUV called the Mulliner at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The most notable feature of the Mulliner is the gorgeous two-tone paint job and the theme it carries throughout the SUV. The Mulliner’s two-tone paint will be accompanied by edition-exclusive 20” wheels with inner Bentley badging that matches the body color. In addition, owners will be greeted with a massive chrome grill and plenty of other little details.

The interior of the Bentayga Mulliner will also carry over the two-tone theme for the leather seating—the front seats will be black leather while the rear seats will be ivory. In order to add more contrast to the interior, Bentley has opted to go with two different colors for contrasting quilted stitching. Although it may seem abrupt to go from black front seats to ivory, Bentley has done a nice job of slowly blending the two together as you travel from the front seats to the rear seating area.

Bentley has not disclosed pricing of the Bentayga Mulliner, but you can be sure it will cost a lot more than the $229,100 price tag for the base Bentayga. Bentley will start taking orders in the spring.