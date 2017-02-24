Watch Hennessey's 1,000-HP Chevy Corvette Z06 Scream Into Action

When you surround yourself by high performance cars, you become a little desensitized to exhaust notes and high horsepower numbers. Then cars like the Hennessey HPE1000 C7 Z06 Corvette come around and all you can say is, “Holy shit!” Hennessey recently released a video of one of its 1,000-plus horsepower 'Vettes and damn is it fast.

According to Hennessey, the HPE1000 Corvette has 1,008 horsepower, 823 pound-feet of torque, a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a neck-breaking quarter mile of 9.7 seconds at 147 miles per hour. If that weren’t enough, the HPE1000 allegedly tops out at over 220 mph, which isn’t too surprising since it got up to 148 mph in less than a quarter mile in the video.

The HPE1000 has a laundry list of performance upgrades, but the supercharger can take the brunt of the credit for this high horsepower rocket. The only thing we can knock is that Hennessey only offers a 1 year/12,000-mile limited warranty—then again, that's one more year and 12,000 more miles than you'd have if you did the build yourself.