Mercedes-Benz Celebrates 50 Years of AMG with Special Editions

In order to celebrate 50 years of building monsters, Mercedes-AMG is releasing three special edition vehicles at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Mercedes-Benz’s AMG division was founded in Affalterbach, Germany in 1967. Fast forward 50 years and the AMG division is stronger than ever.

The first special edition will be the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making the normal 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. From what we can tell, the differences are mainly cosmetic and limited to a matte designo graphite grey magno paint job along with black accenting. The air intakes, rear diffuser, side skirts and front splitter will be blacked out. The interior will have black and silver styling.

Next on deck is the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet. Like the other special editions, the C43 will have the same engine configuration found in normal models (a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6) but will feature black and grey accents similar to the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50.

Finally we have the Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition. Utilizing an ocean blue top with a white body, the C63 will be the more dramatic of the three special editions. Still, the C63 special edition will only have cosmetic changes like minor blue accents throughout the body panels, wheels and interior. All three will be extremely limited in edition and considerably more than their standard counterparts.