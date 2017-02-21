Ford Unveils Clever Honeycomb-Inspired EcoSport Cargo Shelf
The six-pound cargo shelf can hold nearly 700 pounds without bending.
Little innovative features sprinkled throughout a new car can be like a scavenger hunt. Rather than making us poke around, though, Ford has released a video of a clever piece of storage equipment featured in the upcoming EcoSport compact SUV.
When space isn’t plentiful, it is important to be creative when configuring cargo storage. Fortunately, Ford figured out a way to store delicate items as well as heavy loads at the same time. This three-foot-by-two-foot shelf was designed with a honeycomb-like interior for maximum loadbearing ability while remaining light weight. The shelf weighs only six pounds and is made of recycled cardboard, but can hold nearly 700 pounds without breaking. This is important, as the small cargo space may force owners to stack items they would normally place side by side in a larger vehicle.
It is still unclear what the exact engine configuration of the new SUV will be, but Autoblog reports the EcoSport will either come with 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder—the former with front-wheel-drive, the latter with AWD.
- RELATEDFord Put on Quite the Show for the EcoSport RevealDJ Khaled, Ryan Seacrest, and several other celebrities showed up to push Ford's Go Small, Live Big inititative.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Unveils 2018 EcoSport Model for LA Auto ShowThe newest addition to Ford's lineup will serve as the company's smallest SUV.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ford Escape Titanium Is Exactly What You Need, and Nothing MoreSometimes you need to just be responsible.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice Officer Uses Chevy Tahoe to Push Burning Ford F-150 Away From BuildingThe quick thinking of a Glenn Heights cop probably saved a Jack in the Box.READ NOW
- RELATEDLet Mazda Walk You Through the 2017 CX-5Sometimes, you've just got to let the professionals handle it.READ NOW