There Could Be a Lighter, Faster Ford GT Already in the Works

The 2017 Ford GT is mind-blowingly fast, with a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 647 horsepower at the crank, the Ford GT is a rocket ship that never takes flight. However, the Ford GT owner’s manual is hinting that Ford may want to go a little faster with a lightweight Competition Series model.

Mentioned in two different locations in the new supercar's manual (page 42 and page 149), the Competition Series may be a reality sooner than we think.