Washington State 'Sovereign Citizen' Puts Fake License Plate on His Chevy, Gets Arrested

He fought the law, and...well, you know how the song goes. Last week, a Bellevue, Washington man was arrested and his car impounded after a police officer pulled him over for having fake "sovereign citizen" license plates on his car.

To be fair, the driver did more than just slap a fake plate on the back of his Chevrolet. According to the Bellevue Police Department's Beat Blog, the officer pulled over the oddly-plated car at 12:21am on March 9th, after observing the unusual white rectangle on the vehicle. The man pulled over, but then refused to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration paperwork, or any form of identification, according to the department. He then proceeded to refuse to exit his Chevy at the officer's request after a quick investigation revealed that the vehicle's title had never been transferred. Not surprisingly, this did not go well for the self-identified sovereign citizen; the driver was subsequently arrested for obstructing an officer and criminal traffic offenses, and his car taken off to the impound.