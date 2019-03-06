Princess Cruise Ship Rescues Plane Crash Survivors Adrift in the Caribbean Sea

The captain and crew of a 3,500-passenger Princess Cruises ship are being hailed as heroes after steering the vessel off its planned course in the Caribbean Sea to search for and ultimately rescue two plane crash survivors adrift in a life raft, WSVN News reports.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, federal aviation authorities received word about a private plane going down a few hundred miles southeast of Florida near the Turks and Caicos archipelago. U.S. Coast Guard assets were immediately dispatched from Puerto Rico and Miami—but as was the case with the Sincerity Ace car carrier fire in January, the ships and helicopters physically capable of rescuing the survivors were too far off.