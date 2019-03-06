Toyota GR Supra Officially Sold Out in Europe for All of 2019

The Supra's popularity blew up in the early 2000s as a result of Hollywood , and its dedicated following is responsible for scooping up every GR Supra made available in 2019. Not only did the first car auction for $2.1 million USD , but European buyers' enthusiasm for the GR Supra ensured that the model had sold out for 2019, even before the model's European debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Toyota has sold out the entire European allotment of its GR Supra sports car for 2019, according to a statement released by the automaker earlier this week.

Toyota expects that 2020 allotments for the European continent will quickly dry up as well, with the Japanese automaker boasting of a Supra waiting list thousands of names long. To celebrate its success, Toyota has devised a special run of 90 "A90 Edition" GR Supras, all of which will come built to the same specification. Matte Storm Grey paint, 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, and a red leather interior will adorn these special-edition launch models. Additionally, Toyota plans to reward its 900 first adopters in Europe with special, undisclosed experiences during the run-up to deliveries this summer.

"I'd like to thank the first 900 customers for their reservations, securing their priority order access to the new Toyota GR Supra ahead of its official European premiere at 2019 Geneva Motor Show," said GR Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. "As Chief Engineer, I cannot wait until the moment they get behind the wheel, I believe that we will reignite the passion and put the fun back into driving for as many people as possible."

Formally revealed at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Toyota GR Supra will return to the market in 2019 after a nearly two-decade hiatus. It features a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six that makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which it sends to the rear wheels via a "quick-shifting" eight-speed automatic transmission.