2020 Toyota Supra Gets the TRD Treatment, Lots of Carbon but No Extra Power

Unfortunately, that's pretty much where the TRD-tuned Supra's enhancements end. No power boosts were given to the car's BMW-sourced turbo straight-six. The suspension and brakes, as far as we can tell, are stock. If anything, the aero bits have likely added to the Supra's 3,397-pound curb weight.

That being said, the bottom of TRD's site for this car reads "To Be Continued" so the Toyota tuning arm probably isn't done tinkering with the A90 Supra just yet. In other words, this ain't even its final form.

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, and shares a platform with BMW's new Z4. Zero to 60 is dealt with in 4.1 seconds.

Given this car's Fast & Furious-fuelled cult following, we have a hunch this particular vehicle is only the beginning of tuned-MkV-Supra-dom.