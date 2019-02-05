Mysterious Mid-Engined Corvette Historic Reunion at 2019 Amelia Island Concours Teases C8 Debut

A coincidentally timed gathering of historic mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette prototypes has led to rumors that General Motors will reveal the next generation of Corvette, the C8, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.

According to a social media post published by Corvette Online, several of GM's historic mid-engined Corvette prototypes will appear together at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, on Amelia Island, Florida. This event is dated March 7-10 and starts a day after the final media day at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Corvette Online speculates that GM will reveal the C8 on either March 5 or 6 and then display it in Switzerland and Florida that following weekend, using the C8's mid-engined brethren to promote it.

Test mule sightings, a near-constant stream of alleged leaks, and even key fobs have added fuel to the bonfire that is speculation about the C8 Corvette. Camouflaged, mid-engined, V-8 sports cars with Corvette-like styling have been spotted testing at racetracks for years now, leading many to conclude that the C8 will become a mid-engined car—the only thing seemingly certain about the C8, along with its V-8 heart.

A Cadillac-badged key fob (and a Chevrolet bowtie variant thereof) depicting a mid-engined sports car with a convertible roof has many questioning the body styles in which the C8 will be available. Reported powertrain options include both traditional and naturally aspirated pushrod V-8s and modern, twin-turbo, overhead-cam engines, and there is even word that the Corvette could become a spinoff marque like Cadillac.

One report claimed that the C8's electronics are so complex that testing has revealed a need to re-engineer the vehicle's electrical system, causing an alleged six-month delay until the car's reveal. That doesn't necessarily preclude a C8 reveal in early March, but it doesn't make it look likely.