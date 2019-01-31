Subaru Teases 2020 Legacy and Its Massive New Vertical Touchscreen

Ahead of a full reveal at next week's 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Subaru has released a couple of teaser images for the all-new 2020 Legacy. Judging from the single, poorly lit exterior shot, Subaru's next midsize sedan will look like...a textbook, three-box, Japanese midsize sedan. No Honda Accord-like sloping rooflines to be found here. Once inside, however, Subaru appears to have been a little more adventurous. Dominating the 2020 Legacy's dashboard is a massive, vertically mounted infotainment screen that takes clear inspiration from the futuristic setups found in Tesla's Model S and X.

Subaru

Sandwiched between a "status bar" area at the top and HVAC controls at the bottom is a smartphone-style grid of large icons occupants can use to control various aspects of the Legacy's infotainment system. The screen is flanked by a volume knob (thank God), a tuning knob, and several hard buttons to control front and rear defrosters as well as adjust the dual-zone, automatic climate control. All of this appears to be surrounded in a pretty conventional interior reminiscent of the current Impreza. Normal gear selector, normal Subaru steering wheel with a normal-looking tachometer peeking through behind it, and a pair of vertical, trapezoidal air vents on either side of the center stack. It's surrounded by some plush-looking, stitched brown material that probably makes the car feel a lot homier and less like something you'd grab off the Enterprise lot.