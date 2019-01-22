The Handsome 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Is Here to Help You Forget the New Silverado

If there's one market where all-out capability still rules the day, it's heavy-duty pickup trucks. To that end, and with the Great Truck Wars hotter than ever, General Motors pulled out the big guns in San Diego on Tuesday by staging a surprise reveal for the next-generation 2020 GMC Sierra HD. Tons of trailering tech, a 10-speed transmission, and a classic face that eschews the Silverado's controversial redesign—this is GM's new haute hauler.

While the Chevrolet Silverado HD's polarizing look spawned a thousand hot takes, the 2020 GMC Sierra HD is more like a soothing balm of classic cool. Even in the top-tier Denali trim, it swaps the Silverado's oddly-pinched maw for one dominated by straight lines, chrome accents, and a solid, no-nonsense aura that feels neither faked nor forced. The GMC Sierra is often described as the "boss's truck," but no heavy duty version has captured that essence quite like this. Longer and taller than the outgoing model, it's a handsome rig, vying with the new Ram HD as the best looking of this new crop of working pickups.