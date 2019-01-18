Buy This Junkyard-Quality 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird if You've Got the Guts

Available for purchase right now from Copart in Detroit is this unit listed with a damage grade of “BURN,” which we'd say is rather accurate. Amusingly, the listing also says the color of the car is “BURN,” which is equally accurate. This poor car has been through hell but never came back. It’s burned to a crisp from bumper to bumper and it looks like something fell on it or it's been oddly rolled over because the roof of the car is totally caved in. Maybe it fell off a bridge?

This thing doesn’t look any prettier on the inside or under the hood. The engine appears to be a 440 Super Commando V-8 “six-pack” (indicating three two-barrel carburetors) linked to a four-speed manual transmission. If that’s right and if this is the original engine, this is one of just 308 1970 Superbirds built with this configuration.