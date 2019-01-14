Nissan IMs EV Concept Showcases Design and Engineering Ambition in Detroit

"Advances in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving have allowed our designers to break free of the platform and packaging rules that constrain traditional passenger vehicles, to create a completely new type of car," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for design at Nissan. "The IMs explores the limits of sedan design with an approach that elevates the category in both look and functionality."

A Nissan representative has confirmed to The Drive that the current IMs "is purely a concept," and "specs are for design intent." While the elevated sports sedan won't be hitting roads anytime soon, it will be interesting to see which aspects of its design make their way onto future production vehicles. For those who want to check it out for themselves, the concept will be on display at Nissan's NAIAS booth through Jan. 27.