Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Could Produce 300 Horsepower: Report

The upcoming 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI could produce 300 horsepower when equipped with the performance package and 245 hp with the standard tune, if a report from Autobild is to be believed.

Based on what we know so far about VW's next-generation hot hatch, the MK8 Golf is more of an evolution rather than a revolution when compared to the current model. The 2020 Golf GTI will still be powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, send power to the front wheels, and either be mated to a new eight-speed dual-clutch or six-speed manual transmission.

VW's ubiquitous EA888 four-cylinder engine in the MK7.5 Golf GTI produces a respectable 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. But in the forthcoming GTI, the engine is expected to produce 245 hp, which is a healthy gain over the current model. For Golf enthusiasts who are craving even more power from their GTI, they can opt for the performance package which bumps the power output to 300 hp, a noticeable gain over the current Golf R's 292 horsepower.

With no hard evidence from VW to back the claims made by Autobild in regards to the hatchback’s power output, we cannot either confirm nor deny these figures.

However, given how the hot hatch market has changed over the last couple of years with the introduction of the 305-hp Honda Civic Type R, the 275-hp Hyundai Veloster N with performance package, and the upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209, it would make sense for Volkswagen to offer the next-generation Golf GTI with a lot more power than current version.