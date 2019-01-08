2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA: A Bite-Sized CLS With Sexy Looks and Cutting-Edge Tech

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA

Topline: The entry-level Mercedes-Benz here in America is now the A-Class, but when Mercedes announced the small four-door's pilgrimage to this side of the Atlantic, it also said that the coupe-like CLA wasn't going away. Now debuting at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas is the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250, a handsome yet affordable variant of Daimler's mass-market offering.

What's New: In the United States, we don't get the 250 version of the A-Class, but we do get the CLA250. Powering that car is a new 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged engine making 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the outgoing CLA250, that's an increase of 13 horsepower. Match it up against the A220 and it's an extra 33 horsepower. You can either get the CLA in front-drive or 4MATIC all-wheel drive configurations.

The biggest change over the A-Class sedan is the body style. Designed to mimic a coupe shape, the CLA sacrifices some rear headroom for the sake of smoothing out the overall lines and making it more visually appealing. Despite that, headroom is up in the new version of the CLA over the previous generation.