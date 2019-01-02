Feast Your Eyes on This Breathtaking 6×6 Suzuki Jimny

Excessive badassery isn't usually what one associates with Suzuki's humble mini off-roader but a recent rendering has transformed the Jimny into something that would look right at home on a makeshift Hollywood military base.

Cooked up by SRK Designs, this Jimny 6x6 clearly takes inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6. It gets six, much beefier wheels, enlarged fenders to match, plus a bed, a sprinkling of off-road trimmings, and a desert-colored camo paint job. And we gotta say, it looks rad. Since this is merely a rendering, Suzuki doesn't actually build a six-wheeled Jimny—nor one that's sold in America—but based on SRK's mockup, we think it totally should.