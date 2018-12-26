Vector WX-3 Prototypes Head to Auction, Expected to Fetch Over $500,000 Each

For fans of 1980s and '90s supercars, the Vector W8 and WX-3 are as iconic as the Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari F40, and Porsche 959. The brainchild of Art Center College of Design alumni Jerry Weigert, Vectors represented the bleeding edge of supercar design and engineering during those decades.

Now is your chance to own two prototypes of the never-produced WX-3—the same two teal and purple cars seen on display at various motor shows in-period and many Cars & Coffees since. Coming from Weigert's personal collection, these cars are expected to fetch half a million dollars at the upcoming RM Sotheby's sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.