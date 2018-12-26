Vector WX-3 Prototypes Head to Auction, Expected to Fetch Over $500,000 Each
These two supercars were the pinnacle of '90s aesthetics and are a must for any well-off, nostalgic collector.
For fans of 1980s and '90s supercars, the Vector W8 and WX-3 are as iconic as the Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari F40, and Porsche 959. The brainchild of Art Center College of Design alumni Jerry Weigert, Vectors represented the bleeding edge of supercar design and engineering during those decades.
Now is your chance to own two prototypes of the never-produced WX-3—the same two teal and purple cars seen on display at various motor shows in-period and many Cars & Coffees since. Coming from Weigert's personal collection, these cars are expected to fetch half a million dollars at the upcoming RM Sotheby's sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The last time we wrote about this pair, Weigert was attempting to sell them to raise funds for the continued development of his WX-8 hypercar. The WX-8 has since been derided by many as vaporware, the lone prototype relegated to the dark corners of auto show floors.
During the development of the WX-3, Vector was purchased by the Indonesian firm Megatech, who also owned Lamborghini at that time. Despite Weigert's protestations, Megatech moved the California-based company to Florida and produced just over a dozen examples of the M12, a more civilized, Lamborghini-powered interpretation of the WX-3.
Touting a 625 horsepower engine and a top speed of well over 200 miles per hour, the WX-3 was set to be among the fastest cars in the world upon its release. With only these two prototypes extant, the auction presents an incredible opportunity for prospective buyers to own both.
