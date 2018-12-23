2019 Chrysler Pacifica Claims Only IIHS Top Safety Pick for American Automakers

Chrysler's Pacifica minivan is the sole American-branded vehicle to earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the 2019 model year. On Dec. 19, the organization announced 57 vehicles earned Top Safety Pick or the even higher Top Safety Pick+ designation, making the percentage of American vehicles comparatively meager to their European and Asian counterparts.

Japanese and Korean brands dominated the awards this year, with Subaru alone claiming seven. Genesis also did well, as its entire three-car lineup—the G70, G80, and G90—won accolades. Chrysler, which actually assembles the Pacifica at its plant in Windsor, Canada, is the only American brand to make IIHS's 2019 list.

The Pacifica earned a top safety pick in 2018 and 2017, as well, but it was joined by a larger field of American entries those years. In the 2018 model year alone, the Buick Envision, Chevy Volt, and Lincoln Continental also made the cut. So what happened?

The IIHS tightened its standards for awarding Top Safety Picks this year; models now need "acceptable" or "good" ratings in passenger-side crash tests to qualify. To earn the Top Safety Pick+ designation, models also must have a good rating in passenger-side small overlap testing.