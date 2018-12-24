Attention Holiday Travelers: The Best Place to Poop on a Road Trip Is a Coffee Shop

If there's ever a good time to see this beautiful nation on its scenic network of highways, this weekend isn't it. Over 102 million of you are expected to hit the roads this holiday season, according to an INRIX report cited by AOL. So, as my gift to you, I will share my secret to road trip success this holiday season: always poop at a coffee shop.

When I was a kid, McDonald's used to be the gold standard for bathrooms. Whenever there was a road trip, we could all but rely on the golden arches to deliver a warm, satisfying Egg McMuffin and a reasonably clean bathroom. Yet McD's as a necessary diversion (for occasionally urgent reasons) has lost its luster over the years, as I've encountered a bit of a mess in there on my past few trips.

Where you want to go instead in your most urgent roadgoing time of need is a coffee shop.

Think about it: these neat, tidy harbingers of gentrification tend to be frequented by an older set than most playplace-adjacent fast food joints—one old enough to know how to aim, and who usually doesn't unroll the toilet paper for fun.

They're quieter, with a more relaxing atmosphere. There are people working with laptops out, for Pete's sake, even on Christmas Eve. The high-pitched squeal of a gaggle of high school girls is as loud as it usually gets. You're invited to hang around a while in these places, and even if it takes you a while to wrap up why you're really there, you'll find your order sitting neatly labeled for you on the counter when you're done.

Honestly, do you think Kaelynn and Parker's Wednesday night Bible study is going to put up with the same low bathroom standards as a truck stop? Hard no.

I've tested this theory out on multiple trips: driving across the western half of the U.S. to go to my high school reunion, fetching a free race car from California, going to see family, towing cars to races and even on the couple-thousand-mile cross-country scavenger hunt for weird cars known as the Lemons Rally. I usually require some amount of caffeine to stay awake and alert on the road, so I consider this one-stop shopping: a latté and a poop.