Toyota Rolls Out 'Carma Project' App to Encourage Takata Airbag Recall Repairs

Toyota's Carma Project is a new app that plans to radically increase awareness for the Takata airbag recall. The new initiative launched Wednesday and it marked the first time a social and incentive-based program has been used to accelerate customers' response to a recall.

By using peer to peer engagement and getting friends to reach out amongst their social circles, Carma hopes to drive results and incentivize people to spread the word about the Takata airbag recall. And while this may sound totally millennial and almost silly, it's admittedly extremely clever.

“We know that friends and family can play a powerful role in influencing how people make decisions about safety,” said Tom Trisdale, Toyota Motor North America’s Vice President of Product Quality and Service Support. “Our partnership with Carma Project is designed to motivate and incentivize people to share critical information about the recall, including how to get the remedy for free.”