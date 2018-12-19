2019 Chevrolet Corvette Prices Leap, See up to $2,500 Price Hike

Chevrolet is making the call to raise prices on the 2019 Corvette, ranging from a $405 to $2,500 increase, depending on the model.

Documents from Kerbeck Corvette showed the new base pricing for the upcoming model line before Chevrolet even listed the info on its own site. The increase starts out at $405 for the base model Stingray coupe—changing it from $55,495 to $55,900—while the base model convertible has a $905 increase from $59,495 to $60,400.

The convertibles are getting a $500 increase over their coupe counterparts on all trims, and that’s in addition to the already-higher cost before the hike. Once shoppers get into Z06 and ZR1 territory, the increases are well above $1,000. As for the Grand Sport, it's treated to the same pricing increase as the lower trim Stingrays. Keep in mind that all of these prices are pre-destination fee or gas tax fees.

Here’s the whole breakdown, via CorvetteBlogger: