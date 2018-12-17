This VW Type 2 Pickup Is Powered by a Twin-Turbo Subaru Flat-Six
It now makes more than seven times the power of its original engine.
Everyone loves the original Volkswagen Type 2, but the Dub's underwhelming performance from its flat-four engine is often a point of criticism. To fix this problem, Todd Budde of FabFitters in La Vernia, Texas has replaced the engine in his 1965 VW Type 2 pickup (commonly known simply as the Single Cab) with a much different flat engine. Under the
hood bed of this VW truck lies a twin-turbo, 3.3-liter Subaru flat-six, making more than seven times the power of the old aircooled powerplant.
The EG33 Subie engine was only ever used in one car: the SVX. This engine was never turbocharged from the factory and in the SVX it made 231 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. Budde estimates his Single Cab makes about 375 hp on five pounds of boost or up to 450 hp on 12 psi. Not a bad upgrade over the original 1.5-liter boxer engine that made 51 hp.
To give you an idea of how big this project was, here’s what this truck looked like when Budde first got his hands on it. He drove more than 2,000 miles to pick up this rust bucket with no title. After a heavy restoration and some fabrication magic, this Single Cab has a new lease on life.
You can check out the full build thread here on The Samba to see every single step of this thorough restoration. It took more than two years and we would say all of that work has paid off. It looks like, in the beginning, the plan was to make this Type 2 look as close to stock as possible. FabFitters didn’t really stick to that plan, but that’s more than okay with us.
- RELATEDWatch This Volkswagen Type 2 With a Jet Engine Fly Down the Drag StripWhat was once a farm truck in Oklahoma is now a fire-breathing monster.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe American Pickers Guy Is Selling His Groovy 1962 VW BusMike Wolfe's old Volkswagen Type 2 isn't pretty, but it runs, drives, and stops.READ NOW
- RELATEDVW Bus From That '70s Show Could Make Record-Breaking Auction HistoryHow much would you pay for a nostalgic 'Shaggin’ Wagon?'READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Buy a Fridge That Looks Like a VW BusThis might help you keep your cool until the I.D. Buzz comes out.READ NOW
- RELATED993 Turbo Powered Volkswagen Bus Is Insanity Done RightThe Volkswagen Bus, especially the T1, is known for the slow life, bruh. This one, however, has been pumped up a bit.READ NOW