This VW Type 2 Pickup Is Powered by a Twin-Turbo Subaru Flat-Six

To give you an idea of how big this project was, here’s what this truck looked like when Budde first got his hands on it. He drove more than 2,000 miles to pick up this rust bucket with no title. After a heavy restoration and some fabrication magic, this Single Cab has a new lease on life.

You can check out the full build thread here on The Samba to see every single step of this thorough restoration. It took more than two years and we would say all of that work has paid off. It looks like, in the beginning, the plan was to make this Type 2 look as close to stock as possible. FabFitters didn’t really stick to that plan, but that’s more than okay with us.