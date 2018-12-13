Volkswagen Restores Original-Owner 1967 Beetle With 350,000 Miles for Free 

Volkswagen fully restored Kathleen Brooks' 1967 Beetle after she had spent decades commuting in it, racking up a massive amount of miles and continuing to maintain it for 52 years

Brooks bought her VW Beetle in December of 1966 and has driven it regularly ever since, resulting in a hefty 350,000 miles being put on the clock. When Volkswagen learned of her personal story and her special relationship with the car, it undertook the restoration to bring it up to factory condition.

A Volkswagen rep told The Drive they first heard about Kathleen from a San Diego news station back in December of 2016. From there, they knew they had to do something special for the loyal driver.

“When Annie arrived, our team members quickly understood the connection Kathleen had with her car and embraced this project wholeheartedly,” said Steffen Reiche, CEO of Volkswagen Mexico. “Restoring this car posed a number of challenges, but also provided a demonstration of the dedication we put into every Volkswagen we build.”

"Annie" is the name of Kathleen's Beetle, of course.

In all, she has driven the little air-cooled V-Dub enough to circle the globe 14 times. After all these miles, the VW had experienced a lot of wear, and Volkswagen wanted to make it like new again while also giving it a few special touches.