One-off Ferrari SP3JC Is a Cool V-12 Roadster That Looks Like It Just Ate the Cookie Monster

Meet the newest delightfully insane one-off project from Ferrari: the SP3JC. It's a delightful drop-top built using the chassis and running gear of the V-12-powered Ferrari F12tdf. The Ferrari Styling Centre designed this car at the request of a collector, and it took the Maranello craftsmen two years to perfect it.

It's the only one-off project based on the limited-run F12tdf, albeit with different bodywork, where the hardcore sports car edges of the F12tdf coupe have been softened a bit.

There's still a clever vent that channels out air in front of the door, but it's not as pronounced as the big air channels that run from the front through the side doors of the F12tdf. The front fascia has changed into a big grin, and the rear of the car now sports horizontal slashes that emphasize the width of the car. The car also features a flying bridge between the fairings of the car's integrated carbon fiber roll hoops and a brushed aluminum fuel filler cap. Split glass inserts in the hood show off its 780-horsepower V-12 engine.