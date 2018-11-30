2019 Nissan Maxima: One of the Final Surviving Sedans Gets Updated

Quotable: "Los Angeles is where it all began for Nissan in the U.S., so we're proud to support this always vibrant auto show with the first showings of these two new flagship models, Maxima and Murano," said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president of Nissan North America's sales and marketing operations. "Both vehicles embody the vision for the future that we call Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which provides technology in ways that move people to a better world."

What You Need to Know: With the Ford Taurus and Chevy Impala now on death row, the Nissan Maxima is about to be in a very small segment of full-size, front-wheel drive, non-luxury sedans. The only other players in that field are the Toyota Avalon and Kia Cadenza (you forgot the Cadenza existed, didn’t you?). Now that the Maxima is about to have the least competition it’s ever had, we’ll see if that translates into more market share and more sales of this pseudo-luxury/pseudo-sport sedan.