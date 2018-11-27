Dodge Charger, Jeep Wrangler Win Awards for Best Market Resale Value

ALG has chosen these vehicles as segment leaders, based on the 2018 model years. The Dodge Charger claims this award as a part of its lengthy winning streak in the full-size segment, and the Jeep Wrangler joined the Charger as an award winner in 2018 in the off-road utility category.

FCA just announced that two popular vehicles in its group of brands have landed awards based on residual value forecasts. The 2019 ALG Residual Value Award is going to the Dodge Charger for the fifth year in a row, and Jeep Wrangler for the second year in a row.

The Dodge Charger is considered to be the only four-door muscle car on the market and it comes in many different variants. Its spacious interior, power, and price were all factors when being considered for the award.

"As a niche player in the segment, the Dodge Charger offers the best of both worlds with the comfort of a full-size sedan and the power of a muscle car," said Eric Lyman, senior vice president of ALG. "High performance offered at an affordable price-point leads Charger to sweep the full-size segment and take home its fifth consecutive Residual Value Award.”

The Jeep Wrangler, easily one of the most recognizable off-road vehicles ever made, impressed with various features and technologies.

"Jeep has a long and successful history in off-road utilities and the Wrangler combines function and comfort, adding new technology and powertrain offerings. This strong value proposition makes it no surprise to see the Wrangler win the Residual Value Award in the Off-Road Utility segment for the second year in a row," Lyman added.

Earlier this year, the 2018 Dodge Charger picked up an award for high projected resale value from Edmunds. It was one of only two American vehicles to pick up the honor for 2018, with the other being the Cadillac Escalade SUV. The Jeep Wrangler topped the list of vehicles with the lowest depreciation from research firm and used car search engine iSeeCars.com this year as well.

A total of 26 vehicles are recognized with segment awards, which are determined through study of data and sales performance. Maintaining a high residual value isn’t exactly easy, so having recognition multiple years in a row is worthy bragging right.