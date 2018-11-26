Listen to the SSC Tuatara's Insane 1,750-HP V-8 Get Bench Tested

Revealed at Pebble Beach earlier this year, the SSC (née Shelby Super Cars) Tuatara hypercar will succeed the Ultimate Aero and take the fight to the Koenigsegg Agera RS and Bugatti's Chiron for the "fastest production car ever" crown, one that the aforementioned Koenigsegg currently wears.

To help it do that, the Tuatara will be powered by a 1,750-horsepower, twin-turbo, 5.9-liter, flat-plane crank V-8 with an 8,800-rpm redline. Sounds ridiculous, doesn't it? Figuratively, yes. Literally, also yes, as demonstrated by a recent bench test of the motor that SSC was kind enough to film and release for public consumption. Put your best headphones on, boys and girls.