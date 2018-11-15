Japanese Tuner Offers Kit That Makes Suzuki Jimny Look Like Mercedes G-Wagen

Two body kits from Japanese aftermarket part company DAMD give the new Suzuki Jimny the same appearance, albeit on a fractional scale, as a Mercedes G-Class or Land Rover Defender—for better or worse.

The Little G and Little D styling kits for the recently made-over Suzuki Jimny are in development and will make the model look like a smaller version of the much larger, much more expensive Merc or Landy. These kits are made up of front and rear bumpers, a new hood, fender flares, side steps, and copy-cat wheels to mimic the respective models mirrored through the kits.

Production of the body kits will begin in the first quarter of 2019, and the Japanese tuner is yet to release pricing information—according to its website, that and other details have yet to be decided. It’s also unclear if it plans to make the body kits for the short-wheelbase version of the Jimny, or long-wheel/bigger overall Jimny Sierra, or both.