Listen to This 760 HP Mercedes-AMG GTR Take on Supercar Royalty in a 1,000-Meter Drag Race

With 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, the Mercedes-AMG GTR is quite the machine from the factory. It was largely developed on the Nurburgring Nordschleife which means it's got A-grade handling capabilities, and with all that grunt coming from the front-mounted powerplant, it's also extremely rapid in a straight line. So what happens when you crank the power up by 30 percent and pit it against the top dogs in automotive speed?.

In this video posted to YouTube, we see a 760 horsepower Renntech-tuned Mercedes-AMG GTR drag race against a heavily modified 800 horsepower Porsche 991.2 Turbo as well as a 1,600 horsepower, quad-turbocharged, W-16 Bugatti Chiron.

According to the video's description, this racing event is held on a 1,000-meter runway, which is equal to about 0.621 miles. Each car must be rolling at 50 kilometers per hour when they cross the start line and then have the rest of the distance to set as fast of a speed as possible. Performance data recorders logged the Renntech Mercedes-AMG GTR crossing the line at 276 kph, or 172.5 mph. The Porsche 991.2 Turbo was aided by its superior traction and clocked a 306 kph (191.25 mph) run while the multi-million dollar Bugatti Chiron crossed the finish line at 328 km/h (205 mph).