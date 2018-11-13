You Can Buy This LS-Powered, Corvette-Based, Jeep-Faced Track Toy Right Now

Grafting the front ends of Jeep Wranglers onto Chevrolet Corvettes is apparently a thing now, for better or worse. Unlike the tragic example of such a vehicle we ran across in October, not all executions of Jeepvettes are terrible, and some are even sort of neat. One such vehicle surfaced for sale in Texas on Monday, listed on auction site Bring A Trailer, where its owner tells the tale of its construction.

Bring A Trailer

As the story goes, this car's owner picked up a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with 95,000 miles and a salvage title, due to significant roof damage. They then stripped the body, dashboard, and interior from the car, and reinforced what was left of the 'Vette's underpinnings with a functional roll cage. From there, the owner wrapped the bodywork from a Jeep Wrangler CJ over the Corvette, but not before making significant modifications to the car's 5.7-liter LS6 V-8.

Bring A Trailer

The engine inhales air through a modified intake, digests it using an altered ECU, and expels it again through long-tube headers and a custom exhaust. Horsepower resulting from the process goes through an LS7 clutch and flywheel to the rear axle. At the crank, factory-fresh Z06s of this vintage made 385 horsepower. Some of those may have disappeared over the years, but some may have come back with the aid of the engine's mods, so 400 horsepower isn't an unreasonable estimate.

Bring A Trailer

All that power combined with a curb weight of just 2,450 pounds and 275-millimeter Bridgestone Potenza RE71 tires on all four corners would make it a handful, were it not for custom-valved Bilstein shock absorbers and a ZR1 front sway bar installed to keep handling tight. Its brakes have too been upgraded to those from a C6 Z06, and the ABS system remains functional, though the traction control does not.

