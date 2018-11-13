McLaren 720S Shifts So Fast Even Advanced Data Loggers Can't Keep Up

Fenske explains his experience with data logging to assess shift quickness. “I’ve seen estimates ranging from 8 milliseconds to 150 milliseconds, and anywhere in that region is seriously fast,” And as far as the Mclaren 720S goes, “To find out if the estimates are true, I sat inside a McLaren 720S and used a data logger to find the shift speed.”

McLaren promotes the car as having seamless shifting characteristics, and this test certainly backs that up. Fenske did note that the shift points were detectable from behind the wheel, but that they were very smooth in most modes.

The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic in the 720S backs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, and the pairing is rated at 710-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Power and industry-leading technology mean the 720S can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 10 seconds flat.

The superior automatic transmissions found in supercars, like the 720S, typically do tend to have capabilities that can’t be matched by a professional driver shifting any manual transmission out there, but being too fast to log is a new level of accuracy.