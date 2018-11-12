Here's A Glimpse of the All-New 2020 Toyota Corolla Before Its Revealed

Ahead of a full reveal scheduled for Nov. 15, Toyota is teasing what is presumably the sedan version of the new Corolla with a poorly lit, strategically cropped shot of the car's front end.

We don't expect the general design to deviate too far from the better-than-ever hatchback version, but putting the two side by side tells us that the sedan will rock a different front fascia design. While the headlights here appear to be pretty much the same, the sedan's front maw appears to be slightly thinner than the hatch's and is filled in with hexagons rather than the hatch's stylized-T pattern reminiscent of the 86.

The Toyota badge also appears to have been relocated higher, onto the painted section closer to the hood instead of the black plastic trim piece as seen on the hatchback.