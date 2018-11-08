Next Audi TT Will Reportedly Be a 'Four-Door Coupe'

It may be the end of the line for the small-and-stylish two-door from Audi if a new report is to be believed. The German automaker has reportedly greenlit the next-generation TT exclusively as a "four-door coupe" set to hit showrooms within the next two years, according to Auto Express.

The reason? Practicality and profit, unsurprisingly. Given the modern consumer's obsession with space and ride height, a low-slung coupe apparently makes little business sense, with an Audi board member telling Auto Express, "If you set falling demand against rising costs, it’s obvious Audi cannot sustain its present course in the medium term. Instead, there has been intensive consideration of the coupe and the convertible in the compact segment." Translation: The two-door TT juice just ain't worth the squeeze.