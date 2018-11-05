7 New Hot Wheels Cars are Coming to Forza Motorsport 7

Modern Forza games can reasonably be described as some of the greatest Hot Wheels car sets to ever be assembled. Now, the racing franchise is fully leaning into that reputation with the release of its latest car pack celebrating the 50th anniversary of the toy-car maker.

Starting this Tuesday, Forza Motorsport 7 players will get access to seven Hot Wheels-branded cars free of charge. Specifically, gamers can hop behind the wheel of a few custom, fantasy hot rods made for the toy aisle: a modified 2005 Ford Mustang, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, 1970 Chevy Corvette, and a 1963 VW Beetle.

Here's the official list: