Dodge Gives Santa a Rockin' Sleigh With Real Hellcat Redeye Power for Holiday Ad Campaign

The commercial is the start of what will be a social media campaign as the holidays approach. Each update will follow along the build process of Santa's sleigh in a format similar to many of the car restoration shows on television.

Also, Dodge will sell merchandise around the program, including a Hellcat Redeye logo t-shirt where the logo has reindeer antlers and eventually the same sweater that Goldberg wore in the commercial.

The Drive reached out to Dodge about the sleigh. It turns out that it is, in fact, a real Dodge Challenger widebody that has been modified for this use. It even has a start button that starts a real engine. When asked if it was driveable, we were told no because it has "runners instead of wheels," but that doesn't make it non-driveable in our book—you just need some, erm, determination.

While it's not even Thanksgiving yet, we have to admit that the spot is pretty cool and on-brand for the SRT performance division. Though, Santa's deliveries on Christmas might not be so secret when children can hear his supercharged sleigh approaching.